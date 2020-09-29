James Tarkowski a doubt with toe injury for Burnley
Burnley are still without a host of first-team stars for the Carabao Cup visit of Manchester City.
James Tarkowski remains touch and go with a toe injury but did manage to train with the squad on Tuesday after missing the Clarets’ opening four games of the season.
Ben Mee (thigh), Robbie Brady (ribs), Jay Rodriguez (ankle), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee), Jack Cork (ankle) and Ashley Barnes all remain out although some have returned to light training.
Centre-back Bobby Thomas and midfielder Josh Benson both started at Millwall in the last round and could earn places again as boss Sean Dyche looks to manage his squad.
Manchester City are again likely to turn to their youngsters because of a lengthy list of absentees.
Liam Delap – who scored against Bournemouth in the previous round last week – Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer and Felix Nmecha could get chances but Adrian Bernabe (knee) is out.
American Zack Steffen is again set to play in goal while Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both unused substitutes at the the weekend, could get some game time to help build up fitness.
John Stones is doubtful while senior players unavailable include the injured Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva. Ilkay Gundogan is in isolation after contracting coronavirus.