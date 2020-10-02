James Belshaw bidding to be back and blocking Bolton
Harrogate goalkeeper James Belshaw is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Bolton.
Belshaw has not appeared for Town since their National League play-off final win at Wembley against Notts County in August due to a thumb injury.
Joe Cracknell has stepped in this season for Belshaw, who could be included in the squad having returned to full training two weeks ago.
Forward Jack Muldoon faces a late fitness test after missing last week’s goalless draw at Port Vale due to a groin injury.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt has confirmed recent signing Lloyd Isgrove will miss out through injury.
French forward Arthur Gnahoua, signed last week on the same day as Isgrove, is pushing for a start, while Shaun Miller and Antoni Sarcevic could return to contention.
Summer recruit Miller, who could make his first league appearance, and midfielder Sarcevic both returned to training this week following injury.
Midfielder Dennis Politic, defender Liam Edwards (both knee) andforward Muhammadu Faal (foot) have yet to appear this season.