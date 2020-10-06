James Ball scores only goal of game as Solihull Moors beat Wrexham

Jimmy Shan guided Solihull to their first win of the season. (Nick Potts/PA)
Jimmy Shan guided Solihull to their first win of the season. (Nick Potts/PA) - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:53pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

James Ball earned Solihull their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Wrexham.

Jimmy Shan’s side clinched victory after Paul Rutherford hit the bar for the visitors.

Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot kept the scores level before half-time when he turned Rutherford’s strike onto the woodwork and the hosts grabbed a winner 11 minutes after the break.

Ball reacted first to Jordan Cranston’s corner to head in as Wrexham suffered their first loss of the campaign.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA