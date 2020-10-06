James Ball scores only goal of game as Solihull Moors beat Wrexham
21:53pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
James Ball earned Solihull their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Wrexham.
Jimmy Shan’s side clinched victory after Paul Rutherford hit the bar for the visitors.
Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot kept the scores level before half-time when he turned Rutherford’s strike onto the woodwork and the hosts grabbed a winner 11 minutes after the break.
Ball reacted first to Jordan Cranston’s corner to head in as Wrexham suffered their first loss of the campaign.