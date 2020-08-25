James Anderson’s landmark dismissals

James Anderson has become only the fourth man to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Azhar Ali in England’s third Test with Pakistan.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at his landmark dismissals in an incredible career.

First wicket (vs Zimbabwe, 2003)

Anderson, an unknown streaky-haired teenager, burst on to the scene in 2003 with a five-wicket haul on his debut against Zimbabwe. He needed just 18 balls at Test level to make his mark, bowling Mark Vermeulen with one that nipped back.

100th wicket (vs South Africa, 2008)

Jacques Kallis was Anderson's 100th victim in 2008 - (Copyright PA Archive)

After taking time to establish himself in the side, Anderson soon became England’s main man and went to a century of Test wickets by getting one of the best batsman to have played the game. The right-armer trapped Jacques Kallis in front of the stumps with a vicious in-swinger in a series-ending win at the Oval.

200th wicket (vs Australia, 2010)

[xdelx]

Anderson brought up his double century of wickets in one of the most memorable series he has played – the 2010/11 Ashes in Australia. Although this landmark came in the one game England lost, when he had Peter Siddle caught at second slip in the second innings at Perth.

300th wicket (vs New Zealand, 2013)

[xdelx]

New Zealand opener Peter Fulton was the victim for Anderson’s 300th wicket as the opener edged to Graeme Swann at second slip, with Lord’s again being the venue for a special moment.

384th wicket (vs West Indies, 2015)

Anderson became England’s leading Test wicket-taker when he overtook Sir Ian Botham in Antigua. The Lancashire bowler snared West Indies wicket-keeper Dinesh Ramdin to take his place at the top of his country’s list.

400th wicket (vs New Zealand, 2015)

James Anderson took his 400th Test wicket against New Zealand in 2015 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Another landmark – a 400th dismissal – came just a few weeks later when New Zealand opener Martin Guptill edged an out-swinger to slip at Headingley as the wickets kept piling up.

500th wicket (vs West Indies, 2017)

[xdelx]

His 500th wicket was never going to be anywhere other than Lord’s – a ground that has been special to Anderson. West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite was the victim as he was castled by a ball that nipped off the seam.

564th wicket (vs India, 2018)

[xdelx]

There was more history for Anderson when he took more wickets than any other fast bowler in the history of the game by bowling India’s Mohammed Shami at the Oval. The England bowler overtook Glenn McGrath to earn his place in the record books.

600th wicket (vs Pakistan, 2020)

After a long wait, caused by dropped catches by his team-mates and rain delays, Anderson reaches the 600 landmark with a delivery that finds the edge of Azhar Ali’s bat, Joe Root taking the catch at first slip.