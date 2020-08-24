Jamal Blackman moves to Rotherham on season-long loan

Jamal Blackman has signed for Rotherham on a season-long loan from Chelsea
By NewsChain Sport
17:09pm, Mon 24 Aug 2020
Rotherham have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan.

It is another loan spell for the 26-year-old, who has joined his ninth temporary club of his career and is yet to play for the Premier League side.

He spent the second half of last term with Bristol Rovers and counts Vitesse Arnhem, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Ostersunds, Leeds and Wycombe among is former clubs.

The Millers have been looking for a new goalkeeper all summer following the successful loan spell of Leicester’s Daniel Iversen last season, who helped the club to League One promotion.

Blackman, who will challenge with Lewis Price for the number one shirt, becomes Paul Warne’s fifth summer signing.

