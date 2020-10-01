Jake Caprice set for full league debut as Exeter take on Cambridge
Summer signing Jake Caprice could make his full Sky Bet League Two debut when Exeter host Cambridge on Saturday.
The former Tranmere right-back came off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Mansfield and could be fit enough to start at St James Park this weekend.
Midfielder Josh Key has slotted in at right-back while Caprice has worked his way to match sharpness and could be restored to his more accustomed central role.
Academy graduate Key has already netted twice in the new campaign, with the 20-year-old eyeing an influential campaign ahead.
New recruit Adam May should continue in midfield for Cambridge, having enjoyed a fine start with his new club since making the summer switch from Portsmouth.
The 22-year-old has jumped straight into the Cambridge line-up after Liam O’Neil suffered a nasty hamstring injury.
The 27-year-old O’Neil could be sidelined for two months, but May has already stepped into the void.
Cambridge will be gunning to extend their unbeaten start that has pushed them top of the embryonic League Two table.