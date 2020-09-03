Jack Rose rejoins Walsall
Jack Rose has rejoined Walsall on a permanent deal after being released by Southampton.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper played six matches for the Saddlers while on loan from the Premier League club last season.
Rose, who counts West Brom, Accrington and Crawley as former clubs, said on Walsall’s website: “I’m really pleased to come back. I was here last season and I really enjoyed my time here and I’m excited to get going.
“The one point for me will be to try and play as many games as I can. Robbo (Liam Roberts) and I push each other on and it is good to have competition.”