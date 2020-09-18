Jack Roles and Indiana Vassilev set for Burton debuts against Accrington
Burton’s injury-ravaged squad has been boosted by two loan signings who go straight into contention to face Sky Bet League One rivals Accrington on Saturday.
Tottenham midfielder Jack Roles and forward Indiana Vassilev of Aston Villa have both joined the Brewers in time for the weekend’s action.
Their additions are timely given manager Jake Buxton is down to the bare bones – with Neal Eardley, Charles Vernam, Michael Bostwick, Luke Varney and Reece Hutichinson all absent through injury.
Kieran O’Hara and John-Joe O’Toole are also unavailable through suspension as Burton look to bounce back from their 3-1 Carabao Cup second-round defeat at the hands of Villa.
John Coleman’s Stanley lost on penalties at the Pirelli Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup but his side have been in fine form since.
The Accrington boss signed a new four-year deal earlier in the week and will be keen to toast the occasion with another victory.
The visitors have no injury concerns as Coleman will most likely stick with the team that opened the league campaign with a 2-0 home win over Peterborough last weekend.
Forward Tom Allan dropped to the bench for that game having started the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds Under-23s in the EFL Trophy and will be pushing for a recall.