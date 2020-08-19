Jack Grimmer extends his stay at Wycombe

Jack Grimmer has extended his stay at Wycombe
Jack Grimmer has extended his stay at Wycombe - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:47pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jack Grimmer has signed a new three-year deal with Sky Bet Championship new boys Wycombe.

The 26-year-old right-back joined the club last summer on a two-year contract but has now seen that extended after an impressive debut season.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Jack’s proven to be a fantastic acquisition with his performances on the pitch and his brilliant character in the changing room.

“He was absolutely flying before picking up an injury before Christmas, but returned for the play-offs and put in three magnificent performances – particularly in the final.

“Keeping him at Adams Park for another three years is great news for us and I’m really pleased that he’s committed his future to Wycombe Wanderers.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wycombe

PA