Jack Grimmer extends his stay at Wycombe
12:47pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Jack Grimmer has signed a new three-year deal with Sky Bet Championship new boys Wycombe.
The 26-year-old right-back joined the club last summer on a two-year contract but has now seen that extended after an impressive debut season.
Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Jack’s proven to be a fantastic acquisition with his performances on the pitch and his brilliant character in the changing room.
“He was absolutely flying before picking up an injury before Christmas, but returned for the play-offs and put in three magnificent performances – particularly in the final.
“Keeping him at Adams Park for another three years is great news for us and I’m really pleased that he’s committed his future to Wycombe Wanderers.”