Jack Grealish wins England call-up for Nations League double-header

By NewsChain Sport
15:23pm, Mon 31 Aug 2020
Jack Grealish has been called up to the England squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

However, Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn, the Football Association has announced.

It is Grealish’s first call-up to the senior squad. The Aston Villa captain has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Gareth Southgate’s Toulon Tournament-winning squad of 2016.

