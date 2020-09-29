Jack Grealish ‘can’t do any more’ to impress Gareth Southgate, says Dean Smith

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes captain Jack Grealish “can’t do any more” to persuade England boss Gareth Southgate to include him in his next squad.

The 25-year-old starred in central midfield and notched his first Premier League goal of the season as his side secured a convincing 3-0 victory at Fulham on Monday evening.

Conor Hourihane and Tyrone Mings also added their names to the scoresheet, while Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Denmark v England – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – League A – Parken Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)

Grealish made his England debut as a late substitute during the Nations League draw against Denmark earlier this month, having been called up following the withdrawals of Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford.

Southgate will announce his squad on Thursday for next month’s triple-header against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Asked if the midfielder could do any more to convince the England manager, Smith said: “He certainly couldn’t. That’ll be Gareth’s decision but Jack can’t do any more.

“I thought it was a terrific performance. Certainly the first half. Not just the goal and the assist for the second goal, but defensively as well.

“He gave a couple of cross-field balls away but his reaction to go and defend and get behind the ball to win it back was excellent. It’s something he’s added to his game along with the breakthrough run he made for the goal.”

Fulham v Aston Villa – Premier League – Craven Cottage - (Copyright PA Wire)

Scott Parker insisted he has learned from the last time Fulham were in the top flight, in 2019, when they were relegated having spent more than £100million on players in the summer transfer window.

When asked about the need to sign players, given that his side have no points after three matches and have already conceded 10 goals, Parker said: “Yeah definitely. That’s where it is.

“We need to work out whether we want to compete or otherwise it will be a tough year. This team needs to evolve.

“This team needs to get better and get stronger. To do that we need to get players in. That’s going to give us the chance to be successful.

“If not we’ll work like we have worked and we’ll try to improve things and try to keep pushing along.

“But it was the same last time we were in this division. I certainly learnt from that. I think we understand that.”