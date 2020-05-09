Jacare Souza has pulled out of Saturday's bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 249 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 40 year-old Brazilian middleweight was set to fight on the undercard of Justin Gaethje's clash with Tony Ferguson at tonight's event in Florida.

But Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for the virus despite showing no symptoms.

They have all left the host hotel to self-isolate and will be monitored by a medical team.

A UFC statement said: "From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible.

“There have been no other positive Covid-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249. The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event.”

UFC president Dana White has received criticism for putting on the show despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

