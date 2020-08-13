Jaakko Oksanen joins AFC Wimbledon on loan from Brentford

Jaakko Oksanen has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan
By NewsChain Sport
17:57pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
AFC Wimbledon have signed midfielder Jaakko Oksanen on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The 19-year-old Finn has made three senior appearances for the Bees and becomes Dons boss Glyn Hodges’ sixth signing of the summer.

“We are delighted to have Jaakko here and he will definitely add something to the team,” Hodges told the club’s website.

“He’s a holding midfielder, so he has a lot of discipline and he will screen in front of the defence, but he’s also a good footballer.”

