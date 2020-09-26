Ivan Toney penalty rescues a point for Brentford at Millwall

Ivan Toney’s ice-cold penalty rescued Brentford a 1-1 Championship draw at Millwall after Jed Wallace capitalised on Pontus Jansson’s error to put the Lions ahead.

Striker Toney walked three steps to the spot and rolled into the net, to get off the mark for his Brentford career and steer the Bees to a draw at The Den.

Toney impressed leading the line for Thomas Frank’s side, appearing to warm to his task after his £5million summer switch from Peterborough.

The Bees had to rally from a near-immediate setback though, when captain Jansson was caught out of position and lost a boot – to allow Mason Bennett the space to tee up Wallace.

The floored Sweden defender Jansson was left to look on forlornly at his flourescent orange boot, stray on the turf, as Bennett whipped in and Wallace nodded home.

Said Benrahma came off the bench for his first appearance of the season amid continued Premier League interest from Crystal Palace and Fulham, the Algeria winger offering a lively cameo.

But despite pushing hard at the death, Brentford could not force a winner and honours wound up arguably deservedly even.

Jansson’s garish footwear left him unmissable as his error helped Millwall take the early lead.

The Bees skipper left one of his neon boots on the turf on finding himself horribly out of position just four minutes in.

Mason Bennett skinned the Swedish defender and whipped in a smart cross, that Wallace buried with a thumping header.

Jansson’s flashy boots were suddenly no more, replaced with an all-black pair.

Brentford settled after their early setback though, with Toney threatening twice to edge into the game.

And after the 24-year-old flashed wide on the half volley, he rolled home casually from the spot after being upended by Shaun Hutchinson.

Had Sergi Canos cut back to the onrushing Bryan Mbeumo rather than flashed across goal trying to find Toney, Brentford would have taken the lead.

Millwall pressed back into the clash though, with Mahlon Romeo rattling the post with a fine long-range strike.

Christian Norgaard glanced a header wide from a Brentford corner to open a second-half that unfolded into a cagey affair.

Josh Da Silva provided a number of muscular interventions as Brentford looked to push on, but Millwall wasted a gilt-edged chance on 70 minutes.

Bennet’s deft lay-off begged to be drilled home by Tom Bradshaw, but the striker could only blast a low effort wide.

Benrahma’s introduction added impetus and incision to Brentford, visibly lifting his team-mates.

The Algeria winger threaded several testing balls before a whipped cross nearly dropped to the lurking Toney, but was nodded away at the last.