ITV kick off extensive Euro '96 coverage with England's first match against Switzerland
ITV began winding back the years last night when they started their extensive coverage of Euro '96 with the first match between England and Switzerland.
It was the first time the Three Lions had hosted the competition and the first major football tournament on UK shores since Sir Alf Ramsey's side's triumphed at the 1966 World Cup.
All 31 matches from the 24-year old tournament will be broadcast in full on ITV4 and ITV Hub over the next three weeks to give the British public their sporting fix during the coronavirus crisis.
All elite football in England has currently been suspended, although the government has now given the Premier League the go ahead to resume from June 1.
Here is the full list of dates/times/channels for each Euro '96 game over the coming weeks:
- Full schedule:
Monday, May 11
- England v Switzerland - 6.15pm - ITV Hub & ITV4
Tuesday, May 12
- Spain v Bulgaria - 1pm - ITV Hub
- Germany v Czech Republic - 4pm - ITV Hub
- Denmark v Portugal - 7pm - ITV Hub
Wednesday, May 13
- Scotland v Netherlands - 3pm - ITV Hub
- France v Romania - 7pm - ITV Hub
Thursday, May 14
- Italy v Russia - 3pm - ITV Hub
- Croatia v Turkey - 7pm - ITV Hub
Friday, May 15
- Bulgaria v Romania - 3pm - ITV Hub
- Switzerland v Netherlands - 7pm - ITV Hub
Saturday, May 16
- Portugal v Turkey - 1pm - ITV Hub
- Czech Republic v Italy - 7pm - ITV Hub
Sunday, May 17
- France v Spain - 3pm - ITV Hub
- Scotland v England - 6.45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Monday, May 18
- Russia v Germany - 3pm - ITV Hub
- Croatia v Denmark - 7pm - ITV Hub
Tuesday, May 19
- France v Bulgaria - 7pm - ITV Hub
- Romania v Spain - 7pm - ITV Hub
Wednesday, May 20
- Scotland v Switzerland - 7pm - ITV Hub
- Netherlands v England - 6.30pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Thursday, May 21
- Croatia v Portugal - 7pm - ITV Hub
- Turkey v Denmark - 7pm - ITV Hub
Friday, May 22
- Russia v Czech Republic - 7pm - ITV Hub
- Italy v Germany - 7pm - ITV Hub
Saturday, May 23
- Quarter-Final 1 - 6.45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Sunday, May 24
- Quarter-Final 2 - 3pm - ITV Hub
Monday, May 25
- Quarter-Final 3 - 3pm - ITV Hub
Tuesday, May 26
- Quarter-Final 4 - 7pm - ITV Hub
Wednesday, May 27
- Semi-Final 1 - 3pm - ITV Hub
Thursday, May 28
- Semi-Final 2 - 6.40pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Friday, May 29
- Final - 6.40pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub