Italian left-back Andrea Badan earns two-year deal at Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
13:00pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Oldham have signed Italian left-back Andrea Badan on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old has earned a deal after impressing during a two-week trial following his release by Verona.

“I can’t wait to wear these colours and it’s an immensely proud moment for me and my family,” Badan told the club’s official website.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in England and now I’ve achieved this I am willing to work hard to help the team be successful.”

