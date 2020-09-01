‘It feels like the right club for me’ – Rob Dickie joins QPR from Oxford

Oxford United v Manchester City – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Kassam Stadium
Oxford United v Manchester City – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Kassam Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:11pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

QPR have signed defender Rob Dickie from Oxford on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who was named player of the season for the the U’s, moves for an undisclosed fee.

Dickie, who started his career at Reading, told QPR’s website: “The manager (Mark Warburton) had a big influence on my decision. I got a really good feeling off him.

“I watched a lot of QPR last year. I really liked how they played and how the manager set them up. I feel this is a really good fit for me because of how I like to play.

“It feels like the right club for me.”

Warburton added: “He is a very talented young player. He has proven himself at Oxford, showing his undoubted quality, and is more than ready to step up.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

QPR

PA