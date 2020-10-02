Isaac Hutchinson swaps Southend for Derby

Isaac Hutchinson scored twice in 40 appearances for Southend
By NewsChain Sport
17:57pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has left Southend to sign for Derby, agreeing a two-year deal at Pride Park.

The former Brighton trainee, 20, featured in 40 games for the Blues since his switch in 2018 and scored twice, including a minute into his debut against Cambridge in the EFL Trophy.

He was unable to prevent relegation to Sky Bet League Two during the 2019-20 campaign and will now continue his development with the Rams’ Under-23s.

“Everyone at Blues would like to thank Isaac for his efforts and wish him the best of luck for the future,” read an official club statement from Southend.

