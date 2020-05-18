Irish horse racing set to resume on June 8 at Naas
Horse racing in Ireland is set to return on June 8 at Naas with the Classics - the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas - soon after at The Curragh on June 12-13.
The Irish Derby will go ahead on the original date of June 27, the Irish Oaks on July 18 and the Irish Champions weekend on September 12-13.
Meetings will have eight races wherever possible, but there will be measures put in place to maintain social distancing with an initial maximum of 18 runners per race.
Cork racecourse will be excluded as it will continue to serve as a coronavirus testing facility.
Participants looking to race from outside of Ireland will be restricted to Group One and Group Two races during June, and will have to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival.
Ahead of all events, health screening 24 hours beforehand and temperature checks for all participants and officials will be put in place.
Chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland Brian Kavanagh said: "We expect there to be significant demand for horses to run once we resume.
“And we will aim to provide some opportunities across the spectrum of age, gender and ability. We will have missed 11 weeks’ racing, which will take some time to catch up. We intend to do this over the course of the rest of the year, rather than immediately.”