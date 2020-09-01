Ipswich turn Down double approach for young star Flynn
Ipswich have rejected two bids from a Premier League club for midfielder Flynn Downes.
Town are keen for the 21-year-old to stay but would not stand in his way if they received the right offer, with Crystal Palace reportedly the interested top-flight side.
“We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation,” said Ipswich’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill.
“(Owner) Marcus (Evans) rejected them straight away and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position.
“Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation, there is no decision to make.
“We want to keep Flynn here because he is seen as a key part of our plans. We certainly don’t welcome offers for him but we have to be realistic and accept that the good, young players we have here are going to attract interest.
“That doesn’t mean we have to sell them and the owner has proved that.”