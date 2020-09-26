Ipswich sit at League One summit after seeing off Rochdale
Second-half goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards maintained Ipswich’s 100 per cent record in Sky Bet League One and at the same time confirmed top spot following a 2-0 victory over Rochdale at Portman Road.
But the hosts were made to fight hard for the points by a spirited Dale who had their chances in an end-to-end first half.
A cleared corner found Bishop, who set up a wonderful opportunity but Jon Nolan overhit a cross to Freddie Sears.
Oliver Rathbone and Aaron Morley had half chances for Rochdale and their teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made a great save to deny Town striker Oli Hawkins who, moments later, saw a shot cannon off the post.
Another header from Hawkins was cleared off the line by Eoghan O’Connell and Rathbone’s long-range shot from a set-piece corner flew over Tomas Holy’s crossbar.
Ipswich took the lead after 53 minutes when great hold-up play by Hawkins led to him feeding in Bishop, who slotted the ball home.
And the home side extended their lead six minutes later when Edwards swept the ball home following good play by Stephen Ward.