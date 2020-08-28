Ipswich goalkeeper Harry Wright joins Swedish side GAIS on loan

By NewsChain Sport
13:11pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Ipswich goalkeeper Harry Wright has joined Swedish side GAIS on loan until December.

Wright, the 21-year-old son of former Town keeper Richard, will link up with the Gothenburg-based side until the end of the Swedish league season.

He told Ipswich’s official website: “Having this loan on the back of the pre-season we’ve had is just a great opportunity to play some football and to find myself as a keeper and as a person.

“It’ll be great to be out there and get to know the different culture. It’s just a great opportunity to play some football and to see what their style of football is like compared to here.

“You can do as much in training as you want but playing games is what makes you better as a player. I’m going to get shots, I’m going to make saves.”

