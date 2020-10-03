Ipswich drop first points as MK Dons grab draw
Daniel Harvie rescued a 1-1 draw as MK Dons brought Ipswich’s 100 per cent start in League One to an end.
The Tractor Boys had taken the lead through Jon Nolan but Russell Martin’s side got a deserved second-half leveller to prevent a third successive league defeat.
Ipswich took an early lead with their first attack of the game when Freddie Sears’ cross caused confusion in the Dons six-yard box and Nolan connected with the loose ball to fire past Lee Nicholls for his second league goal of the season.
Martin’s side struck a deserved equaliser in the 54th minute when Lasse Sorensen’s cross found Harvie unmarked inside the Ipswich box and he curled into the net, the first league goal Town have conceded this season.
The Dons were unfortunate not to take the lead on 72 minutes when Town keeper Tomas Holy pulled off two saves in quick succession, first from Scott Fraser’s drive from the edge of the area and then from Callum Brittain inside the six-yard box.