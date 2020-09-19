Ipswich boss Paul Lambert: Late win was no more than we deserved

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert felt his side got their just desserts when Bristol Rovers self-destructed to hand them the points at the Memorial Stadium.

With the game goalless 10 minutes from time, home skipper Max Ehmer headed a right-wing cross from Ipswich substitute Jack Lankester into his own net at the near post.

Another bad defensive slip then allowed Jon Nolan to break through the middle and make the points safe in the closing stages with a cool left-footed finish.

But the goals were no more than Ipswich deserved after creating a succession of second-half chances. Gwion Edwards rounded Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola after 73 minutes only for Mark Little to clear his shot off the line.

Lambert felt the better side won, saying: “We controlled the game on the first half and it was just a case of trying to be quicker and more clinical in the final third.

“I thought we started the game really well and the football we are playing at the moment is great. Our midfield did well and I couldn’t be more pleased because we were comfortable on the ball throughout.

“Jon Nolan has been superb this season so it was good to see him grab another goal. His touch and overall game have been spot on.

“The substitutes made an impact. That is important because there is a long season ahead and we are going to need every member of the squad to be ready to contribute.

“I’m really happy with how things are going. We were fully deserving of the result today because we created a lot of good opportunities in the second half.”

Rovers could point to only one clear opening after just eight minutes when Brandon Hanlan shot tamely after being found by Cian Harries’ long ball forward.

Rovers boss Ben Garner said: “It’s fine lines and it wasn’t far from being a good performance. That early chance was important.

“If we hadn’t conceded the own goal, I felt we would have gone on to take at least a point and maybe even all three.

“The disappointing thing is that we have gifted Ipswich their goals. The first came from a lack of communication at the back, but also we could have done more to prevent the cross coming in.

“Another defensive error led to the second and we have to work on those fine margins that make all the difference.

“I am still looking to bring a couple more new faces to the club, but I believe we are not far from where I want us to be.

“There was no shortage of effort from the lads and maybe it was more of a mentality thing that got us beaten.”