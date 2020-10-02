Injured Tom Lockyer among absentees for Luton
Luton will be without Tom Lockyer, James Bree and Dan Potts for Saturday’s visit of Wycombe in the Championship.
Lockyer has suffered an ankle injury which has also kept the 25-year-old out of Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad to face England in the upcoming international window.
Bree remains out with a medial ligament injury suffered in the 2-1 win over Derby while Potts has not played yet this season with a foot injury, though he could return after the international break.
Glen Rea is available again. The 25-year-old felt light-headed against Derby but manager Nathan Jones said he has not completed all protocols.
Wycombe will welcome Dominic Gape and Darius Charles back from suspension for the trip.
Gape was shown a straight red card in the Carabao Cup game against Brentford on September 6, while Charles was dismissed in the 5-0 loss to Blackburn on September 19.
Uche Ikpeazu could also make his return from injury while Jason McCarthy is hoping to make his 100th appearance for the club.
Wycombe are still seeking their first points of the season after earning promotion from League One last term.