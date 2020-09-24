Injured Harrison McGahey misses out for Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe defender Harrison McGahey will miss Saturday’s visit of Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.
The centre-back suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s defeat at Crawley and could be absent for “around five weeks” according to manager Neil Cox.
Forward John McAtee is back in training after he had to self-isolate for two weeks after recently being in contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.
While McAtee may be involved against the Cumbrians, the likes of Jordan Clarke, Manny Onariase, Olufela Olomola and Jai Rowe are set to miss out and instead feature in the EFL Cup tie with Manchester City Under-21s on Tuesday.
Carlisle midfielder Brennan Dickenson is a long-term absentee due to a hamstring injury and is not expected to play again in 2020.
Josh Dixon missed last week’s home win over Southend with a minor thigh strain but could return at Glanford Park.
Boss Chris Beech saw Aaron Hayden and Dean Furman recover from knocks to play 90 minutes and inspire a 2-0 win against Southend last Saturday.
Jon Mellish, Gime Toure and Omari Patrick were withdrawn during the weekend success, but are expected to start again for Carlisle at Scunthorpe.