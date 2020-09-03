Injured Dan Potts missing for Luton against weakened Norwich
Luton will be without Dan Potts when they welcome relegated Norwich to Kenilworth Road in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The defender will miss the start of the new season after sustaining an unspecified injury which manager Nathan Jones described as “comedy”.
Summer signings Jordan Clark, James Bree and Rhys Norrington-Davies are expected to feature but fellow new-boy Tom Lockyer is on international duty with Wales.
Luton knocked Norwich, then a Premier League side featuring a certain Harry Kane up front, out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage when they last met in January 2013.
Norwich will be without at least 15 players due to international duty, suspension and injury.
Tim Krul, Teemu Pukki, Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey, Adam Idah, Jamal Lewis, Michael McGovern, Kenny McLean and Danel Sinani are representing their respective countries as are new signings Przemyslaw Placheta, Jacob Sorensen and Oliver Skipp.
Playmaker Emi Buendia serves the second of a three-match ban after his dismissal in the penultimate game of last season against Burnley while defender Sam Byram will miss the start of the new campaign after further surgery on his hamstring.
Academy keeper Daniel Barden, who featured on the pre-season tour of Germany, is expected to make his debut in the absence of Krul and McGovern, with Jordan Hugill leading the attack following his recent switch from West Ham.