Indian women's hockey team have launched an 18-day fitness challenge with an aim to feed at least 1000 families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge comes after the nation's lockdown has been extended until May 3 and has seen over 13,000 confirmed cases and over 400 deaths.

Captain Rani Rampal told Hockey India: "Every day we are reading in the newspapers and social media about so many people struggling for food, we decided to do something to help these people as a team.

"We thought an online fitness challenge would be the best way to do it and this way, we can also urge people to stay active during the nation-wide lockdown.

"Through this initiative, our goal is to raise enough funds to feed at least 1000 families."

And the money will be donated to a Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation and the proceeds will be used to buy basic necessities, including food, soaps and sanitary kits.

Each day of the challenge will see a member of the squad come up with a fitness task which could include lunges, squats and burpees.

And each player will set a new challenge and tag ten people on their social media and donate to the cause.