Imps up and running with win at Crewe
Second-half goals from Tom Hopper and Lewis Montsma booked Lincoln a place in the second round of the Caraboa Cup after a 2-1 win at Crewe.
The hosts wasted first-half chances with Oli Finney screwing a close-range effort the wrong side of the post after Owen Dale’s searing run opened up the Imps’ defence.
And the Cheshire side were on top in the first half threat, but debutant Mikael Mandron, offered the chance to get his Crewe career up and running, headed Dale’s inviting cross wide of goal from close range.
Finney’s finishing again let him down before the break when Harry Pickering squared the ball to the midfielder who pulled his shot wide.
Olly Lancashire glanced the bar with a header from Pickering’s inswinging free-kick soon after the restart, but Crewe were caught out in the 51st minute when Hopper slipped in unmarked at the far post to stab home Anthony Scully’s cross.
The Imps’ lead was shortlived with Billy Sass-Davies’ downward header drawing the Railwaymen level (55).
But Michael Appleton’s side were the better side in the second half and they edged back in front in the 66th-minute when defender Montsma thrashed home from inside the box after James Jones helped on Jorge Grant’s cross.