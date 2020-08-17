I’m a snooker player, keep me in here says Ronnie O’Sullivan amid jungle talk

Ronnie O’Sullivan has vowed to put his reality TV ambitions on hold and commit to cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest snooker player of the modern age.

Since winning his first world title in 2001, O’Sullivan has often allowed his successes to come with the caveat that he could walk away from the sport at the peak of his powers.

But after claiming his sixth Crucible crown with an 18-8 win over Kyren Wilson on Sunday, O’Sullivan indicated he will seek a better balance which will enable him to pursue his career on multiple fronts.

Ronnie O'Sullivan won a sixth world title on Sunday night - (Copyright PA Media )

O’Sullivan said: “Snooker’s been great but I’ve got to look to do some new stuff.

“I don’t really want to be in the spotlight doing the Jungle and stuff – there’s probably a chance of me doing something like that when the snooker is over.

“I will probably play all the events in China this year, and try and play the European Tour and maybe throw in a few of the Milton Keynes events too.

“I will pick and choose – I’ve got a few things I want to explore now because they’re things that I’m enjoying doing.”

I'm not like the Rolling Stones who are still doing exhibitions and tours until they're 80

O’Sullivan cut a frustrated figure for much of the tournament which makes his eventual success, after reeling off eight straight frames in the afternoon and evening sessions, all the more impressive.

His steely focus on the final day belied his numerous previous intimations that he might skip the Crucible on account of its associated pressures – and left him one more win away from matching Stephen Hendry’s record of seven titles.

While the 44-year-old has shrugged off the importance of such a feat, he also indicated he has no intention of emulating one of his heroes, Joe Davis, who retired from the World Championship in 1946 and focused on lucrative exhibitions for the remainder of his career.

“I’m not like the Rolling Stones who are still doing exhibitions and tours until they’re 80,” added O’Sullivan.

“I’m not sure if I stop playing that people are still going to want to see me playing in snooker clubs when I’m 60 or 70, so I need to play a few tournaments just to let people know I’m a half-decent snooker player.

“I’ve been a bit of a part-time player and that’s probably why my results here have not been so great over the past five, six or seven years – I just wanted to get that balance.

“Winning tournaments has never really made me happy and I just want to be happy and enjoy what I’m doing.”