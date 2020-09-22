Idris El Mizouni returns to Cambridge on loan
Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni has returned to Cambridge for a second loan spell.
El Mizouni played seven games for the Us last term before injury cut short his spell at the Abbey Stadium and he has now put pen to paper to return for a season-long loan with the League Two club.
The Tunisian international, who has made seven first-team appearances for Ipswich, brings versatility to the Cambridge midfield, able to operate wide or through the middle.
El Mizouni told Cambridge’s official website: “I’m delighted to have done the deal, and hopefully I can help the team to keep winning games.
“I enjoyed my time here last season, I was playing a lot of matches and I knew I had the trust of the manager (Mark Bonner).
“Also knowing a lot of people at the club already, like the manager and most of the players, I feel like they believe in me and like me, so I’m very pleased to be back.
“The players that have been brought in this summer means there is a good attacking style of play here, and that’s the way I like to play.”
Bonner added: “We are delighted to add Idris to the team and are hopeful that like many of the new signings, he can fit seamlessly into our style.”