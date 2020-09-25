Idris El Mizouni hoping for Cambridge start against Tranmere
Idris El Mizouni could make his first appearance since returning to Cambridge during Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game with Tranmere.
Tunisia midfielder El Mizouni rejoined the U’s on loan from Ipswich this week after spending part of last season at Abbey Stadium.
Mark Bonner’s side have made a strong start to the new campaign and top the table following successive wins.
Midfielder Liam O’Neil remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.
Tranmere could hand a debut to Kaiyne Woolery.
Striker Woolery signed from Swindon earlier this month but did not feature in last weekend’s 3-0 home loss to Cheltenham.
Rovers manager Mike Jackson may opt to ring the changes following that heavy home defeat.
Recent signing Liam Feeney came off the bench against the Robins and is pushing for a full debut.