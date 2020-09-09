Ian Holloway lavishes praise on Grimsby’s record-breaking youngster Louis Boyd
Grimsby boss Ian Holloway was buzzing with pride after a record-breaking night for schoolboy Louis Boyd.
The teenager became the club’s youngest first-team player at the age of 15 years and 324 days – passing Tony Ford’s feat – when coming on as a substitute in the 67th minute during the EFL Trophy clash with Harrogate at Blundell Park.
Boyd then made even more history eight minutes later when he scored to put the Mariners 2-0 up before they prevailed in a shoot-out after Harrogate had netted twice late on to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes.
Holloway told the club website: “I think his mum and dad and his family should be so proud.
“To come here from school and be in a different dressing room and then come on the pitch and score a goal like that, absolutely marvellous.
“The kid, he deserves all his plaudits, absolutely fantastic. And I got booked for celebrating!
“I might have over-celebrated, but he’s 15 years old. I’ve never seen that in my life.
“I wanted to put him on, I watched him last week, I thought he was beautiful, he was like a butterfly. Floats like a butterfly and he looks like he can sting like a bee!
“I’m just so proud of him and our club at the moment. I’m delighted with everybody at the club, absolutely everybody.”