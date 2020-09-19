Ian Henderson’s hat-trick helps Salford to a crushing win
A hat-trick from Ian Henderson inspired Salford to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Grimsby.
After scoring penalties either side of half-time at Blundell Park, the veteran striker nodded home a third to secure three points.
Richie Towell was also on target from the penalty spot in stoppage time.
Grimsby came close to taking the lead inside five minutes when Salford captain Ash Eastham inadvertently turned a Danny Preston cross inches wide.
After denying Owura Edwards, goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky was called into action to deny Matt Green on the half-hour – and Salford promptly made their mark at the other end.
Grimsby defender Elliott Hewitt felled Henderson in the box, with the latter dusting himself down to score from 12 yards.
The Ammies turned the screw when Henderson slotted home another in the 63rd minute, before completing his hat-trick with a glancing header.
There was still time for Towell to add his name to the scoresheet after Ludvig Ohman saw red for a challenge on the same player.