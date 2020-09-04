Ian Evatt waiting on injury concerns as Bolton prepare to host Bradford
Bolton boss Ian Evatt has a couple of injury concerns as his side prepare to kick-off the new season against Bradford in the Carabao Cup.
Dennis Politic, who scored against the Bantams last season, is the only long-term absentee for Wanderers but Liam Edwards and Muhammadu Faal are also doubts ahead of the first-round tie.
Former Bradford striker Eoin Doyle could line up against his former club after joining Bolton over the summer.
Having been relegated to League Two last season, Evatt told the club website: “The game will be a good benchmark for us to see where we are currently at. It will be a good test for us and a good test for them as well.”
Bradford boss Stuart McCall has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the season curtain-raiser.
Connor Wood and Dylan Mottley-Henry have recovered from knocks they had been nursing during pre-season.
Elliot Watt could make his debut for the Bantams alongside academy products Connor Shanks, Finn Cousin-Dawson and Kian Scales.
However, fellow new signing Levi Sutton will serve the first game of a four-match ban carried over from his time at Scunthorpe last season.