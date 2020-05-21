YouTube star KSI has revealed he is excited to ’slap up’ fellow social media titan Jake Paul in his next boxing fight.

The 26 year-old Brit defeated Jake’s brother Logan by split decision at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in November last year.

And now, after Jake knocked out KSI’s friend AnEson Gib in the first round back in January, a bout between the two is being talked up as the biggest YouTube event to date.

“Jake Paul is full of... I mean, I don't want to swear,” KSI told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'm not too fond of Jake Paul, but I can't wait to get in the ring and slap him up for sure.

“Yeah, I just don't know when. I don't think any events are happening this year if I'm being honest."

The boxing calendar has ground to a halt since the coronavirus swept the globe and disrupted all live sporting events.

But KSI remains focused on beating Jake whenever the time is right given Paul also defeated his brother Deji in an amateur bout back in 2018.

“I don't need to, but I want to,” he added. "I just need to humble him, I need to finish this whole thing off. Gibb [AnEsonGib] was meant to do it in January, but unfortunately he failed so I'm here to finish this whole YouTube boxing thing for good.

"And that's it, Jake Paul is the last person. He's beaten my bro, he's beaten one of my best mates.

"It needs to happen. I can't just duck him, I can't just hide way from him, I need to let him know who's boss and who's the king of this YouTube boxing thing."