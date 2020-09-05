Hull sink Sunderland on penalties to progress in cup
Hull left an empty Stadium of Light with a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties.
The Black Cats were made to pay for not converting one of a number of first-half chances by being held to a goalless draw on Wearside.
Hull scored all of their spot-kicks after Will Grigg opened the shoot-out by hitting the legs of goalkeeper Matt Ingram.
After Grigg’s miss, Malik Wilks, Richie Smallwood, Martin Samuelsen, George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter all scored for the Tigers.
Max Power, Luke O’Nien, Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke’s successful penalties were not enough as Sunderland bowed out in the first round.
Grigg, who already had a goal ruled out for a foul in the first half, was also unfortunate to have another disallowed for offside when he turned in O’Nien’s delivery with 21 minutes left.
Hull’s efforts were few and far between, although former Sunderland man Honeyman did fire an effort wide.
Wyke struck an effort low into the arms of Ingram late on before penalties arrived after late Hull attacks came to nothing.