Hull sign Southampton defender Alfie Jones for undisclosed fee
Hull have signed Southampton defender Alfie Jones for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old made seven appearances for the Premier League club – all in the EFL Trophy – but has now agreed a one-year deal with the Tigers, with an option of a further 12 months.
Jones has also had loan spells with St Mirren and Gillingham and becomes the fifth new face at the KCOM Stadium this summer.
Head coach Grant McCann told the club’s official website: “Alfie is someone I’ve kept an eye on personally over the last two or three years.
“He has good experience playing in the Scottish Premier League with St Mirren and he had a good season last year at Gillingham.
“He’s aggressive in the tackle and aggressive in the air. He’s a really good character first and foremost and we want to continue his progression.
“We’d been trying to get Alfie for a while, so we’re delighted. There were a lot of clubs showing interest in Alfie and we’re delighted he’s picked us.”