Hull seal loan deal for Sheffield United’s Regan Slater
Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater has joined Hull on a season-long loan deal, the League One club has announced.
The 21-year-old, who became the Blades’ youngest ever goalscorer when he found the back of the net against Grimsby in the EFL Trophy on his senior debut in 2016, is the Tigers’ 10th summer signing.
Head coach Grant McCann told the club’s official website: “Regan’s someone we’ve been monitoring for quite a while.
“He’s a really good player, really sharp in his movements, really energetic, calm on the ball and has really good legs in terms of running away from people.
“He’s had two very good loans at Scunthorpe and Carlisle, where he racked up over 40 appearances. He’s ready for the next step.
“He was with Sheffield United’s first team all pre-season, and played in their pre-season games. He’s thought of highly there so we’re pleased to get him. He’s a good kid, got a good attitude and is a really good character.”