Hull hopeful of double injury boost ahead of Plymouth game
Hull captain Richie Smallwood and forward Mallik Wilks could be in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against Plymouth.
The pair have made quicker than expected recoveries from injuries and have an outside chance of featuring.
New signing Regan Slater is expected to be involved in the squad and striker Tom Eaves is also available again after injury.
Forward James Scott will miss out due to an ankle problem picked up in last week’s clash with Northampton.
Plymouth defender Will Aimson could return to action following his positive Covid-19 test.
The former Hull player missed last week’s draw with Shrewsbury as he was self-isolating but he was due back in training on Friday.
Striker Luke Jephcott is back in contention after missing three games with a thigh strain and defender Jerome Opoku, signed on loan from Fulham last week, could make his debut.
Summer signing Ben Reeves is also nearing his first appearance after building up his fitness.