Huddersfield sign Spain Under-21 international Pipa on three-year contract
22:26pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
Huddersfield have signed Spain Under-21 international right-back Pipa from Segunda Division side Espanyol for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old has agreed a deal until the summer of 2023, with the Terriers holding an option for a further year.
Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “He’s playing internationally for a top footballing nation and he’s played in an elite European league for his club.
“We’ve also spent a lot of time on our due diligence and the references on his character and the standard of his training were glowing.
“At 22, he is someone we have identified as having real potential to keep improving. Pipa has been signed to play for this club over the long term, not just the short.”