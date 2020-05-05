Horse racing in France is set to resume on Monday at ParisLongchamp but the action will be behind closed doors.

The sport was postponed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but police have since agreed for racing to take place at the famous track.

Last year's French Derby winner Sottsass is set to run on May 11 for the first time since finishing third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild wrote on Twitter: “We obtained and received from the Prefecture de Police de Paris the authorisation to resume racing on May 11. This is very good news and a real victory!”

The first French Classics of the season, the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas will be run at Longchamp on June 1.