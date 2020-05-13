The Derby goes ahead at Epsom as behind-closed-doors meeting gets green light
The Derby has been given the go-ahead to take place at Epsom this year, after an application to hold the race behind-closed-doors was approved.
The event will now take place on a Saturday in July or August, but a date has yet to be decided.
Jockey Club Racecourses applied for permission to hold the race as well as The Oaks at their traditional home as part of a seven-race card event held behind-closed doors.
In their submission they added that, should it be refused, the two races ‘would have to be held elsewhere’.
All horse racing in Britain is currently suspended indefinitely with landmark events. including The Grand National, already having been abandoned.
Resumption of the racing season is dependent upon government rulings, which have already stated that June 1 would be the earliest possible re-start.
Delia Bushell, group chief executive of the Jockey Club, said: “We are working hard on a practical and deliverable plan to stage the 2020 Investec Derby and Investec Oaks at their traditional home, without a crowd and once racing is approved to resume by government.”