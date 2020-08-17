Horde for Haydock

Adam Kirby celebrates after winning the Commonwealth Cup on the Clive Cox trained Golden Horde
By NewsChain Sport
13:46pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
The Sprint Cup at Haydock is next on the agenda for Clive Cox’s speedball Golden Horde.

A high-class juvenile last season, the son of his trainer’s former stable star Lethal Force made the perfect start to his three-year-old career by claiming Royal Ascot glory in the Commonwealth Cup.

He had to make do with an honourable third when taking on his elders in the July Cup at Newmarket, before finishing a close-up fifth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

“The Sprint Cup at Haydock would be a logical step to take from here, if all is well in the meantime,” said Cox.

“He has come back really well from his run in France. He is still only a baby in comparison to those he was up against in the Maurice de Gheest.

“As a three-year-old, he is taking his racing really well, and I’m happy with him.

“He travelled really kindly in the Maurice de Gheest, but I think the last 100 yards was just a step too far after racing competitively throughout.”

