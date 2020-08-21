Hogan working towards Flying Five with Make A Challenge

Denis Hogan is plotting a path via Saturday’s Curragh Sprint Stakes for his consistent gelding Make A Challenge.

The five-year-old is due to line up in the Listed six-furlong contest as he prepares for future Group One engagements.

Twice a winner this season after clocking up six successes last term, the son of Invincible Spirit was last seen coming home just a length behind A’Ali in the Group Two Holden Plant Rentals Sapphire Stakes.

Hogan now has his eye on a handful of top-flight sprints and is hoping this weekend’s run will serve as the perfect preparation.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“He’s just had a freshen up since his last run, I suppose we’re aiming for the Flying Five at the Curragh on Champions Weekend, on September 13.

“These are all stepping stones for there really. Speak In Colours will be hard to beat, but he’s beaten him this season already. We’re not expecting to just turn up and win or anything, but we think it’ll bring him on for the Flying Five.

“He’ll love conditions and every bit of rain that falls is good for us. He’s in good nick, he’s drawn in the middle and should really accelerate.”

Make A Challenge is entered for the Listed Abergwaun Stakes at Tipperary on August 27, with the Prix de l’Abbaye also under consideration.

“He has an entry at Tipperary next Thursday,” Hogan said.

“So we’ll see about that. He has an entry in the Abbaye as well, we’re definitely going for the Flying Five but he does have an entry in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

“We’ll look at that race afterwards, but they’re the two targets we have for him so hopefully he’ll get there in one piece. We don’t work him much at home, he does most of his work on the Curragh in his races.

“It’s all good prep for the big one really (the Flying Five).”