The International Hockey Federation has warned that the Pro League could be cancelled if the remaining matches are not played by August 8.

The suspension of the league, which involves both Great Britain's men's and women's teams, has now been extended from April 15 to May 17 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of matches are still left to be played, with the GB women only having played three, and the men four, out of sixteen fixtures.

The FIH told BBC Sport they had come to a unanimous decision with competing nations to extend the league for three months to 'keep the opportunity open' to finish the season.

Sport director Jon Wyatt said: "If we don't manage to play any more matches because the situation around the world doesn't improve, then I think the most likely outcome is we call the league null and void."