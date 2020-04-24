The second season of the International Hockey Federation Pro League has been extended through to June 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series of matches were set to run from January to June this year, but only one third of the games were completed by early March before the virus struck.

And with the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games now taking place in 2021, the third season of the home-and-away event will be played out from the September to the following June in 2022.