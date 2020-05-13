On May 13, 2018, Tottenham sealed third spot in the 2017/18 Premier League season with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Leicester at Wembley.

After Jamie Vardy's early strike was cancelled out by Harry Kane, the visitors stormed into a 3-1 lead shortly after half-time as Spurs threatened to slip below Liverpool and into a fourth place finish.

But two strikes from Erik Lamela either side of a Christian Fuchs own goal turned things around for the north London side as they looked to be closing in on a final day flourish.

However, with 17 minutes to play Vardy found space again and buried his chance to level things up again a 4-4.

But fellow countryman Kane settled the match four minutes later with a beautiful curling strike to give Spurs all three points and book them automatically into the group stages of next season's Champions League.