High-flying Hull maintain perfect start to League One season at Northampton
Hull maintained their perfect start to the Sky Bet League One season with a routine 2-0 victory at Northampton.
The visitors never hit top gear in a low-quality contest but first-half goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and George Honeyman were more than sufficient in making it three wins from three.
Sam Hoskins had an early shot blocked and Joseph Mills saw his free-kick beaten away by Matt Ingram, while Lewis-Potter whistled an effort just wide for the visitors.
Hull had been second best for the first 34 minutes but they then struck against the run of play when Honeyman’s free-kick was headed home by an unmarked Lewis-Potter.
And the visitors made it two a minute before half-time as debutant Hakeeb Adelakun slipped through Honeyman and he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Steve Arnold.
Greg Docherty had a chance to kill the game in first-half stoppage-time as he slashed an effort wide, but Hull rarely looked in trouble in a very scrappy second half.
Adelakun and James Scott had the best chances to add a third goal after the break but Arnold foiled both.