Hibernian boss Jack Ross believes Kyle Magennis is worth the gamble

Hibernian boss Jack Ross believes Kyle Magennis is worth the risk as he closes in on a deal for the injured St Mirren captain.

Magennis was in the Easter Road stands to see Hibs claim a 3-2 win over Hamilton and should complete a move to Leith within the next 24 hours.

The capital club have agreed a six-figure fee with Saints but Ross admits the move comes with a degree of peril given the midfielder has not played since rupturing knee ligaments back in January.

But the former Buddies boss knows enough about the 22-year-old – who is back in light training – and his qualities having given him his first taste of first-team action back in 2016 to convince him he is worth the gamble.

Ross said: “I don’t think it’s quite formalised yet but I would hope we would have it all concluded by tomorrow morning.

“I’d be delighted and excited if we could do it. He’s a player I gave his debut to at St Mirren and I’ve known him since he was a youngster. It would be a great addition for us.

“He fits the profile we had with Kevin Nisbet – a young Scottish player we think can improve and grow with us and potentially benefit us too in the future.

“There’s always a risk with every signing but we feel everything Kyle has attribute wise is that he’s worth it.”

Hibs looked to be on Easy Street at Easter Road as Paul Hanlon followed up a Nisbet double to put Ross’ team three up.

But Ross Callachan netted a penalty before a late Ryan Porteous own goal made the final moments tense.

And it could have been all so different had Marios Ogkmpoe not missed a penalty while Accies were 2-0 down.

But even that sloppy finish could not take the shine off Nisbet’s display as he followed up a classy finish with a sublime header to make it six goals in eight appearances since moving from Dunfermline in the summer.

And Ross believes it will not be long before he is knocking on the door of the Scotland squad.

“If you judge Kevin on goals his return is really good but the overall play is really good and that’s the part that’s maybe taken people by surprise,” he said.

“We should be excited to have a good Scottish striker, not just at Hibs but as a country as well.

“I don’t like to force players on Steve Clarke because he’s got experience in the game but Kevin has given himself the opportunity. You don’t get up around being top scorer in the Premiership without good reason and I think he’ll stay up and around that.”

Accies boss Brian Rice bemoaned his side’s defending.

He said: “I’m just disappointed because in the first half we gave far too much respect to Hibs – you’re coming here, there’s no fans here, so have a go.

“Our start cost us. The goals we lost were unlike us, because we’ve been pretty good defensively.

“But in the second half I thought we were excellent. That’s the best we’ve passed it in the second half, getting into wide areas, but our final ball again is something we need to work on.”